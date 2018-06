This 2015 file photo shows the Time Warner Cable headquarters in Columbus Circle in New York City.

The Justice Department has agreed to let AT&T complete its purchase of Time Warner, according to joint government filings, clearing the way for a quick conclusion to a deal to be completed as soon as Friday.

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that AT&T's $85.4 billion bid for Time Warner was legal, imposing no conditions on the merger, CNBC.com reported.

The government had the option to seek a stay, delaying the merger for a designated waiting period, but has foregone that option.