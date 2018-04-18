Queen Elizabeth's Royal Corgi Dynasty in Photos

Pembroke Welsh corgis have been constant companions to the British monarchy and the objects of adoration from fans of the royal family ever since King George VI brought home their first corgi, Dookie, in 1933. Queen Elizabeth II continued the corgi tradition, raising her first corgi, Susan, at the age of 18 before continuing to care for Susan's descendants for 13 generations. Britain's Daily Mail reported that the last of the queen's corgis, Willow, was recently put to sleep. Buckingham Palace declined to comment to NBC News on the report. From family snapshots to public photobombs, see the British monarchy's royal corgi companions in photos.