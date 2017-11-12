Sponsored
Scenes From the Ground: Commuters Evacuated After Explosion Rocks Major Transit Hub
Pedestrians and early morning commuters were evacuated from New York's Port Authority Bus Terminal after a suspect detonated an IED in an underground passageway. The terminal is the world's busiest, according to its agency. (Published 11 minutes ago) Pedestrians and early morning commuters were evacuated from New York's Port Authority Bus Terminal after a suspect detonated an IED in an underground... See More