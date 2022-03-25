Ketanji Brown Jackson

Bay Area Woman Captures Viral Photo of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Daughter

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Bay Area woman's photograph, which captured a touching moment during Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing has gone viral.

Martinez native Sarabeth Maney, who currently works for the New York Times, recently captured a photograph of Jackson and her 17-year old daughter, Leila, glowing with pride as she watched her mother during the confirmation hearings. Jackson’s husband is also in the background.

In the video above, NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai talked with Maney about the viral photo and the national attention it has gotten.

