North Carolina

Charging third graders for rent? Teacher's financial lessons go viral on TikTok

Shelby Lattimore, a North Carolina math teacher, uses a classroom system that requires her students to "pay rent" for their classroom essentials, including their own desks.

North Carolina - Third-grade teacher Shelby Lattimore.
NBC News

After third grade math teacher Shelby Lattimore delivered the day’s  announcements, the “class banker” distributed everyone’s wallets — clasped envelopes decorated with animals, stars, hearts and cars scribbled in marker and filled with the faux money they’d earned this year.

Lattimore asked the class if they knew what inflating a balloon meant. They answered in the affirmative.

“I am inflating your rents,” she responded, drawing a chorus of grunts, complaints and “nos” throughout the poster-covered classroom.

Lattimore has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram for her creative take on teaching financial literacy — using a classroom system that requires her students to pay rent for their classroom essentials, including their own desks.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Every week, viewers watch as her third grade math students collect “Miss Lattimore Bucks” for their classroom jobs.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

North Carolina
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us