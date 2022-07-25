Russia

Chess-Playing Robot Breaks 7-Year-Old Opponent's Finger at Moscow Tournament

The incident at last week's Moscow Chess Open tournament happened after the boy hurried the artificial intelligence-powered robot, the federation's president said

Getty Images

Are robots already starting to turn on humans?

A chess-playing robot grabbed the finger of its seven-year-old opponent and broke it during last week's Moscow Chess Open tournament, Russian media reported Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The robot broke the child’s finger,” Sergei Lazarev, President of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the Russian TASS agency. “Of course, this is bad.”

Surveillance video of the incident shared on social media shows the robot taking one of the boy’s pieces, and then grabbing his finger as he attempts to make a move.

Four adults then rush in, struggling to free the boy before leading him away from the chessboard.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

tuskegee syphilis experiment 3 hours ago

50 Years Ago, the Tuskegee Syphilis Study Was Exposed. How a Reporter Broke the Story

recall alert 1 hour ago

Family Dollar Recalls More Than 400 Brand-Name Products Due to Improper Storage

Lazarev said the chess federation had rented the robot that appeared in many previous events without incident.

“The child made a move, and after that it is necessary to give time for the robot’s response, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him,” Lazarev told Tass on Thursday.

He said the boy was able to play again the next day and finished the tournament with his finger in a cast.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

RussiaMoscowchess
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us