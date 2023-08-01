Chris Pratt and son Jack wear ‘Pratt' jerseys at Dodgers game in rare pics

Chris Pratt spent a day at the ballpark bonding with his son, Jack.

On July 31, the 44-year-old actor shared a series of photos and videos from his visit to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles with Jack on Instagram.

In the first photo, the proud dad and his 10-year-old son pumped their fists in the air as they stood on the famous baseball field. Pratt had a baseball glove on one hand while Jack wore an “LA” foam finger.

The duo showed off their special edition “Pratt” Dodgers jerseys in another snap. Pratt pointed to his shirt, which had the number 47, and Jack struck a muscle pose to fully display his No. 64 jersey.

Then the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star tested his skills on the mound as he threw out the first pitch to Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

He stretched before tossing the ball somewhat close to home plate.

Pratt and his son later watched the Dodgers take on the Cincinnati Reds from the stands. Unfortunately, the pair had to watch the home team lose in a brutal blowout of 9-0.

The last photo showed the “Jurassic World” star and Jack posing for a snap with Kershaw.

“What a day!” Pratt cheered in the caption. “Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement!”

He thanked Kershaw for inviting him to throw out the first pitch at the team’s “Faith and Family Day” on July 30, calling it “an honor.”

The “Parks and Recreation” alum also posted about the event on his Instagram stories.

He shared a clip where he revealed he was “nervous” about throwing the pitch.

“It’s a very big deal,” he said repeatedly in a funny voice. But after warming up with Kershaw, his nerves seemed to settle.

In another video he pointed out different parts of the stadium to Jack as they strolled to the mound.

“The Pratt men taking the field,” he wrote beneath the video.

All of Pratt’s pictures and videos of his son were taken from behind as he does not show his children’s faces on social media.

Pratt shares Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris. He also has 2-year-old daughter Lyla and 1-year-old daughter Eloise with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The busy movie star makes sure to set aside time to hang out with his children when he’s working on a project.

In July 2022, he uploaded a shirtless selfie from what appeared to be his trailer on the set of his Prime Video series “The Terminal List.”

Fans in the comments noticed a sweet sticky note on Pratt’s mirror written by Jack.

“See ya at 8:00 ish,” he wrote on the note. He signed it with his name and a heart.

