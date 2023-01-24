Kansas

Dog Shoots Owner Dead After Stepping on His Hunting Rifle, Police Say

By Gerardo Pons

A Kansas man who was out hunting over the weekend was reportedly killed after his own dog stepped on a rifle, causing it to go off, police said.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said the accident unfolded around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in a truck on the 1600 block of East 80th Street, which is about 50 miles from Wichita, Kansas.

Investigators said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of a truck when his dog stepped on a rifle in the back seat and struck him in the back.

Emergency personnel administered CPR to the 30-year-old victim but he died at the scene, NBC affiliate KSNW-TV reported.

Another person who was in the driver's seat was physically unharmed, Wellington Fire and EMS Chief Tim Hay told NBC News. 

The sheriff's office did not release the victim's name, who owned the truck, or if it moving at the time.

