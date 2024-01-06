FBI arrests three people in Florida accused of assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The FBI arrested three Florida residents on Saturday, the third anniversary of their alleged attack on Capitol police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Jonathan D. Pollock, 24; his sister, Olivia M. Pollock, 33; and Joseph D. Hutchinson, 27, were arrested at a ranch in Groveland, Florida, and will be arraigned on Monday, the FBI said in a statement. Groveland is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Orlando and about 45 miles (75 kilometers) north of their Lakeland homes.

They had been indicted in April 2021. Jonathan Pollock had gone into hiding shortly after the attack. His sister and Hutchinson had been arrested in June 2021 and released on bond, but fled shortly before they were set to go on trial in Washington, D.C., last March.

President Joe Biden spoke from Valley Forge on the eve of the three-year anniversary of the January 6 riots, issuing a warning ahead of the 2024 election. “I refuse to believe that in 2024, we Americans will choose to walk away from what’s made us the greatest country in the history of the world: Freedom. Liberty.”

According to a 53-page indictment, Jonathan Pollock and Hutchinson are on video recordings repeatedly punching officers during the riots. Pollock is also alleged to have grabbed riot shields from officers, and he and Hutchinson are accused of using the edge of one to strike an officer in the neck or face.

Olivia Pollock is charged with punching and elbowing an officer and trying to grab officers' batons.

All are charged with assaulting officers, violent entry into the Capitol and other felonies. Court records do not list any attorneys for the three.

No one returned a phone message left Saturday at Rapture Guns & Knives, the Lakeland store owned by the Pollock family and where Hutchinson once worked.

In June 2021, the Pollocks' brother, Gabriel, defended his siblings and Hutchinson in an interview with The Ledger, Lakeland's newspaper.

“I do feel like it is a political move that’s being perpetrated, which — it’s sad,” Gabriel Pollock told the paper. “It’s not how the country should be run ... with everything going on in the country, I think people are pretty fed up with the way the country’s being taken away from the people.”