‘First Dogs' Champ and Major Biden Officially Move Into White House

Welcome to Washington, Champ and Major!

The "first dogs" joined President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Sunday. The Bidens had wanted to get settled in at 1600 Penn before bringing Champ and Major to D.C. from Delaware, a White House official said.

"Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn," said Michael LaRosa, the first lady's press secretary.

Official White House photos by Adam Schultz.

4 photos
1/4
Official White House photo by Adam Schultz
2/4
Official White House photo by Adam Schultz
3/4
Official White House photo by Adam Schultz
4/4
Official White House photo by Adam Schultz

This article tagged under:

White House

