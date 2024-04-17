The stepson of a former cast member of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" (RHONJ) was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, according to court records.

Tyler Campanella at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Court

Tyler Campanella, the stepson of former RHONJ cast member Sigalit "Siggy" Flicker, was arrested in New York City on Wednesday, according to court records. He faces five misdemeanor charges.Flicker had posted photos from inside of the Capitol on Jan. 6 along with the caption "I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you," the FBI said. She added some emojis and a "Stop the Steal" hashtag, according to an image of the post included in the FBI affidavit.

A screenshot from the Instagram account "homegrownterrorists" that appears to contain a screenshot of an online post by Siggy Flicker. U.S. District Court

Phone records subpoenaed by the government indicate that Campanella's phone, which was associated with Flicker's account, was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the FBI. The account was associated with Bayside Chrysler, according to the FBI, where Campanella was listed as a sales manager. A message left for Campanella at the Chrysler dealership was not immediately returned. Court records do not indicate whether Campanella has a lawyer. Flicker is a Trump supporter who has posted images of herself with the former president, and apparently encountered Trump at an event at Mar-a-Lago last month. Flicker did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There’s no evidence that Flicker herself was at the Capitol, and she said in a social media video after the attack that she was in Florida.

Flicker is friends with Alina Habba, a lawyer who has represented Trump and frequently appears on cable news in support of the former president. Habba did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

More than 1,387 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack, with more than 984 defendants have been convicted. Of the more than 859 defendants sentenced, more than 520 have been sentenced to periods of incarceration that have ranged from a few days behind bars to 22 years in federal prison.

The overwhelming majority of Jan. 6 defendants currently in custody either admitted to their criminal conduct or were found guilty at trial; only 15 Jan. 6 defendants are currently in pre-trial custody.

