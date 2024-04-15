Man arrested in San Diego accused of attacking, sexually assaulting women near Venice Canals

A 29-year-old man who allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted two women near the Venice Canals was charged Monday with multiple felonies.

Anthony Francisco Jones was charged with two counts of forcible rape and one count each of sexual penetration by use of force, mayhem, torture, attempted murder and sodomy by use of force.

The charges include allegations that the crime were committed in the course of a kidnapping, targeted multiple victims and inflicted great bodily injury. He could face life in prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

At a news conference Monday announcing the charges, District Attorney George Gascón called the attacks the "most heinous sexual assaults" he has ever seen.

"Such despicable acts have no place in our society and will not be tolerated," he said in a statement. "Our office is fully committed to prosecuting the individual accountable for these crimes with the utmost vigor and ensuring that justice is served for the victims."

Jones was arrested Thursday night in San Diego, where he had allegedly fled following the attacks, which occurred the night of April 6, police said.

It was unclear what led police to identify Jones as the suspect. According to jail records, Jones was being held in lieu of $3.25 million bail, but Gascón said prosecutors would be asking that he be held without bail.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the first attack occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Strongs Drive, where a woman was approached from behind and struck with a blunt object, leaving the woman unconscious. The suspect similarly attacked another woman about an hour later as she was walking near the Sherman Canal.

Police said both victims sustained significant injuries, although their current conditions were unknown.

A GoFundMe page established on behalf of one of the victims — a 54- year-old woman — said she suffered eight fractures to her jaw, a large laceration on the back of her head, multiple contusions on her face and neck and lost several teeth.

"She will require many surgeries and is currently getting her jaw wired shut for at least a month," the page states.

The page also states that the woman had recently lost her health insurance and was in the process of obtaining a new policy through Covered California, but had not completed the process.