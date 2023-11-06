MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal takes plea deal in 2022 attack on UFC's Covington

Mixed martial arts fighter Jorge Masvidal accepted a plea deal Monday in the 2022 attack on fellow fighter Colby Covington on Miami Beach.

Masvidal appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom where he was sentenced to time served in exchange to pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery in the March 21, 2022 attack on Covington.

"I think the case probably should have been dismissed, it was a fight between two fighters," said Masvidal's attorney, Bradley Cohen. "I think it was resolved efficiently."

Masvidal, 38, has surrendered to Miami Beach Police days after the attack.

According to an arrest report, Covington was walking out of Papi Steak Restaurant on 1st Street when Masvidal ran up and punched him "without notice or warning."

Covington was hit in the eye and mouth and suffered a fractured tooth, the report said.

Covington said Masvidal told him "You shouldn't have been talking about my kids" during the attack, according to the report.

Covington and Masvidal were former roommates, training partners and friends, the report said.

But the alleged assault came after Covington beat Masvidal in a welterweight contest at UFC 272 in Las Vegas earlier that month.

After Monday's hearing, Masvidal said he was defending himself after he said Covington threatened him on a podcast.

"I was very worried for my life, I was very in fear of my life, so I had to defend myself," Masvidal said.

Covington was not in court. NBC6 reached out to him for a comment but did not hear back.

"Hopefully the next fight that he has is gonna be in the ring and maybe Colby will show up for that," Cohen said.