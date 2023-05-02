Person Believed to Be the Man Accused of Killing 5 Neighbors in Texas Is Apprehended After Manhunt

A person believed to be the man accused of killing five of his neighbors with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in their Texas home, was apprehended by law enforcement agents Tuesday, an official said.

A person believed to be Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said.

Authorities are awaiting fingerprints to confirm the person arrested is Oropesa, Dillon said. He has been taken to the Montgomery County Jail and is charged with first-degree murder, he said.

The arrest comes four days after the Friday night carnage in which Oropesa went to the home in the Trails End area in Cleveland, about 45 miles north of Houston, and opened fire, the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said.

Oropesa allegedly opened fire on neighbors after one complained that shots coming from his adjacent property were keeping an infant from sleeping, officials have said.

