PHOTOS: Mass Shooting Leaves Casualties at VTA Rail Yard in San Jose

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, at least nine people died when a gunman opened fire at a rail yard in San Jose, including the gunman. Seven of the gunman's victims died at the scene.

The gunman was confirmed to be an employee of the rail yard.

5 photos
1/5
AP Photo/Noah Berger
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman said the rail yard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead.
2/5
AP Photo/Noah Berger
A man comforts a woman near the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California.
3/5
AP Photo/Noah Berger
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California.
4/5
AP Photo/Noah Berger
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a rail yard following a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California.
5/5
AP Photo/Noah Berger
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California.

This article tagged under:

San JoseCaliforniashootingmass shooting

More Photo Galleries

Top Moments From the 2021 Billboard Awards
Top Moments From the 2021 Billboard Awards
SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters
SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters
Admire a Gold Country Hotel's Elegant, Ye Olde Renovation
Admire a Gold Country Hotel's Elegant, Ye Olde Renovation
Knott's Berry Farm Reopens With New ‘Summer Nights' Bites
Knott's Berry Farm Reopens With New ‘Summer Nights' Bites
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us