Photos: Somber Memorial Held for Fallen Military Members Killed in Training Incident

The lives of eight U.S. Marines and one U.S. Sailor were honored Friday during a somber memorial at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

Battlefield crosses were displayed and American flags were draped over caskets as personnel in facial coverings held portraits of the fallen heroes. The group died following a "training mishap" on July 30 off San Clemente Island when the amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) they were in began to sink.

A total of 15 Marines and a sailor were in the AAV at the time of the training exercise.