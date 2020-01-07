PHOTOS: Strong Earthquakes Shake Puerto Rico

By Nina Lin

By Nina Lin

Powerful earthquakes struck Puerto Rico on the first Monday and Tuesday of the new year, leveling homes, knocking out power lines and killing at least one person. The 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit the island on Jan. 7 was the largest in the series of quakes, followed by a 5.8-magnitude aftershock.

12 photos
1/12
Courtesy Fabián Torres
A damaged wall crumbles in Yauco, Puerto Rico, following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Tuesday morning on Jan. 7, 2019.
2/12
J. Miguel Santiago Twitter via AP
A collapsed building with car crushed underneath, following an earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020.
3/12
Courtesy Fabián Torres
Cracks appeared on a damaged building in Yauco, Puerto Rico, following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Tuesday morning on Jan. 7, 2019.
4/12
Courtesy Fabián Torres
Cracks appeared on a damaged building in Yauco, Puerto Rico, following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Tuesday morning on Jan. 7, 2019.
5/12
Courtesy Jesus Ramos
San Juan sits in darkness after power is knocked out following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Puerto Rico Tuesday morning on Jan. 7, 2019.
6/12
Courtesy Jorge Torres Ramos
Products scatter on the floor of a damaged grocery store in San Sebastián, Puerto Rico, after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Tuesday morning on Jan. 7, 2019.
7/12
Courtesy Jorge Torres Ramos
Products scatter on the floor of a damaged grocery store in San Sebastián, Puerto Rico, after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Tuesday morning on Jan. 7, 2019.
8/12
Telemundo Puerto Rico
A damaged house sits in Guanica, Puerto Rico, after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2019.
9/12
Telemundo Puerto Rico
A damaged house sits in Guanica, Puerto Rico, after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2019.
10/12
Telemundo Puerto Rico
Guanica, Puerto Rico, residents survey a felled utility pole after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2019.
11/12
Telemundo Puerto Rico
A damaged house sits in Guanica, Puerto Rico, after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2019.
12/12
Telemundo Puerto Rico
A damaged house sits in Guanica, Puerto Rico, after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2019.

This article tagged under:

Puerto Ricoearthquake

More Photo Galleries

CES 2020 in Pictures
CES 2020 in Pictures
PICTURES: Stars Attend Golden Globes After Parties
PICTURES: Stars Attend Golden Globes After Parties
See Inside: ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Sells Sunset Strip Home for Nearly $2.2M
See Inside: ‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Sells Sunset Strip Home for Nearly $2.2M
Photos: ICE Deports US Army Officer’s Mom
Photos: ICE Deports US Army Officer’s Mom
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us