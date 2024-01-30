wildlife

Woman arrested at Colombia airport after 130 endangered poisonous frogs found in her luggage

The harlequin frogs, also known as poison-dart frogs, can fetch up to $1,000 each on the black market.

A Brazilian woman was arrested on charges of wildlife trafficking after police in Colombia discovered 130 poisonous frogs in her luggage.

Authorities at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá found the amphibians hidden in film canisters, according to a news release from the Colombia National Police, and appeared dehydrated and stressed.

The 37-year-old woman, who was headed to São Paulo via Panama, told customs officers she had received the frogs as a gift by members of a local community in Nariño, in southern Colombia, authorities said.

The tiny amphibians were discovered stuffed inside film canisters.
Harlequin frogs, also known as poison-dart frogs and "clown frogs" due to their bright colors, can fetch up to $1,000 each on the black market. Harlequin frogs are native to Central America. According to the Global Wildlife Conservation, 83% of the 94 harlequin toad species are under threat of extinction.

The frog's skin glands produce a highly toxic poison strong enough to kill small animals. Their poison was long used by indigenous people to coat the tips of the arrows they use for hunting.

