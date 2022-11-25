Crime and Courts

Prime Suspect in Walmart Shooting Left Note Addressed to God, Police Say

In the document, the suspect said that he had lost his dignity after his phone was hacked. Signing off, he asked for God’s forgiveness for what he was about to do.  

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The prime suspect in the mass shooting that left six people dead at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, left a “death note” addressed to God on his phone, police said Friday. 

The 31-year-old man said his actions were not planned, but things had fallen into place like he was being led by Satan, in the rambling note that was released by the Chesapeake Police Department on Friday. Bing added that he had failed to listen to the Holy Spirit.

In the document, Bing also said that he had lost his dignity after his phone was hacked. Signing off, he asked for God’s forgiveness for what he was about to do.  

A disgruntled Walmart employee killed at least six people inside a Virginia store before taking his own life.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us