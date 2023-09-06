Pups ready to shred at annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon in Del Mar this weekend

The world's best surfing dogs are waxing up their surfboards ahead of this weekend's annual four-legged surfing competition at the Del Mar Dog Beach.

Contestants are judged on a variety of skills, including how long their paws stay on the board and their enthusiasm as they get tubular. the contest raises money for the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The surf-a-thon kicks off Sep. 10 at 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and also features a costume contest.

Click here to register your dog.

These K9s had a chance to show off their surfing skills -- for a good cause, NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports.

Last year, nearly 70 pups showed off their surf skills.

“She loves the waves and you can tell. She did really well,” said dog owner Connie Horn, who traveled to San Diego from Northern California for the event in 2022. She said her dog Delilah has been surfing for nearly a decade.

“I’m so proud of her and we of course love the other dogs, too. We cheer them all on but we want our dogs to win,” Horn told NBC 7.

Horn's other dog Sampson, who's also Delilah's brother, also competed in the event.