Raising Cane's to Open First Bay Area Location in Oakland

Raising Cane’s, the fast food joint known for its chicken fingers, is coming to the Bay Area.

The company said it will open its first Bay Area location at 8430 Edgewater Drive in Oakland on July 14.

"We're beyond thrilled to bring Raising Cane's to The Town and can’t wait to share our ONE LOVE with local Oakland 'Caniacs,'" Area Leader of Restaurants Chris Esteban said in a statement.

The Oakland location won't be the one and only Raising Cane's in the Bay Area.

"Cane's is launching a wave of expansion in the Bay Area this next year and Oakland is the first scheduled, so there’s a lot of excitement around our grand opening," Esteban stated.

The company said it's hiring more than 200 local crewmembers in advance of the Oakland opening. Positions range from crew to management. People interested in applying are encouraged to text RCJOBS to 97211 or visit workatcanes.com.