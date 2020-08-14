San Diego's Unsolved Cold Cases

Years, or even decades, may have passed, but San Diego investigators continue to search for leads in unsolved local cases that have grown cold.
Here's a look at some of the victims of San Diego's cold cases that both locals and investigators can't seem to forget.
52 photos
1/52
2/52
3/52
4/52
5/52
6/52
7/52
8/52
9/52
10/52
11/52
12/52
13/52
14/52
15/52
16/52
17/52
18/52
19/52
20/52
21/52
22/52
23/52
24/52
25/52
26/52
27/52
28/52
29/52
30/52
31/52
32/52
33/52
34/52
35/52
36/52
37/52
38/52
39/52
40/52
41/52
42/52
43/52
44/52
45/52
46/52
47/52
48/52
49/52
50/52
51/52
52/52