San Diego's Unsolved Cold Cases

By Monica Garske

Years, or even decades, may have passed, but San Diego investigators continue to search for leads in unsolved local cases that have grown cold.

Here's a look at some of the victims of San Diego's cold cases that both locals and investigators can't seem to forget.

52 photos
1/52
Courtesy of Griffiths Family
On Jan. 31, 2020, high school student Devin Griffiths, 15, was stabbed outside a birthday party on Maria Way in Chula Vista. According to police, a couple of teens at the party had started arguing and their encounter escalated into a physical fight that moved into the street. Police Griffiths was not initially involved in the argument or fight. But he saw his friend being attacked by several young men, and he stepped into help. In doing so, the teenager was stabbed several times on his upper body, police said. Devin Griffiths stumbled away from the fight, falling to the ground. The suspects – which police believe were part of a group of between eight to 15 people – fled the party in at least two unknown cars. Devin Griffiths was bleeding and unconscious when CVPD officers arrived; the teen was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center with critical injuries. Griffiths was hospitalized for two weeks before he died on Feb. 16, 2020. To date, his killing remains unsolved. Investigators said the group the suspects were part of consisted mostly of young men between the ages of 17 and 20. Read more on Griffiths’ cold case here.
2/52
Gregory Ruffin Jr., 22, was killed on Feb. 4, 2019, on 47th Street in San Diego's Lincoln Park area. On June 19, 2019 -- after nearly four months without an arrest in the case -- the victim's family added $9,000 to the reward being offered for information leading to an arrest. SDPD detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the killing of Ruffin Jr.
3/52
San Diego County Crime Stoppers
Romel Velarde was only 16 years old when he was gunned down in front of his home on E. Division Street in National City on January 19, 2007. More than a decade has passed, and the National City Police Department is still trying to track down the two men reportedly seen running from the scene of the teen's shooting, as well as the brown van or SUV witnesses saw driving away immediately afterwards. Anyone with information about Velarde's death can call NCPD's Homicide Unit at (619) 336-4472. Up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.
4/52
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
On May 4, 2004, the remains of a little boy were discovered in a wooded area near a hiking trail southeast of Rancho Bernardo Community Park. The boy was between two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half years old. His remains were discovered by hikers inside a green duffle bag. Investigators believe he had been dead for at least a year prior to the discovery of his remains. On Jan. 15, 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released facial reconstruction images of what the little boy may have looked like in hopes of tracking down leads on this cold case. Anyone with information can call the NCMEC at (800) 843-5678 or the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2293.
5/52
National City Police Department
On April 8, 2018, just before 5 a.m., Lowry “Ricky” Rivers, 55, was critically shot on North Highland Avenue in National City. Rivers died a short time later at a local hospital. Many months later, investigators are still searching for suspects involved in Rivers’ death. Anyone with information can call the National City Police Department at (619) 336-4467.
6/52
San Diego Police Department
On Nov. 5, 2007, Tony Hawkins, 36, was shot multiple times at a gas station located at 1025 Euclid Ave. in San Diego’s Valencia Park area. The shooting happened at around 5:50 p.m.; Hawkins died from his wounds. Eleven years later, police are still searching for the suspect or suspects who shot Hawkins. Anyone with information on this cold case can call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
7/52
Curtis Williamson, 16, got into an altercation with a group of people on March 26, 1997 and ran into the water in Mission Bay to get away. His family said the teenager tried to hold on to a buoy but his body was found in the water the next day. Twenty years later, the San Diego police changed the incident to a homicide investigation and added it to their cold case files. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect can call the Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
8/52
San Diego Police Department
On Aug. 13, 1978, Barbara Nantais and her boyfriend, James Alt, were sleeping on the sand at Torrey Pines State Beach when they were attacked by an unknown suspect or suspects. Nantais – only 15 years old at the time – was raped, and beaten and strangled to death. Detectives discovered the teen’s killer had also severed one of her breasts. Nantais’ killer was never found. Alt survived the violent attack, but suffered a severe head wound that left him semi-conscious with no recollection of the assault. A couple of years ago, Alt told NBC 7 the murder still haunts him. Nantais’ case has similarities to the killing of another San Diego teen, 14-year-old Claire Hough, who was murdered on the same stretch of beach as Nantais. Hough’s breast was also disfigured. Evidence in both cases suggest the killings could have been committed by the same perpetrator. In August 2015, Nantais’ loved ones were told detectives had identified a person of interest in the case. However, nearly 40 years later, her murder remains unsolved.
9/52
San Diego Police Department
On March 23, 2017, just before 11:10 p.m., San Diego resident Cherkeiray Jones was walking along Hilltop Drive near Gompers Prep Academy when an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds at him. Jones suffered several gunshot wounds and died on the street. To this day, SDPD Homicide Unit detectives are searching for witnesses to this homicide, trying to figure out who killed Jones.
10/52
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
On Feb. 24, 1999, the body of Riverside, California, resident Teresa Gomez Madrigal, 33, was found near the entrance to Lake Poway. Madrigal had been shot several times. On March 4, 1999, Madrigal’s 1993 Toyota Camry was found abandoned in a parking lot about seven miles away from her home in Riverside. According to investigators, the back seat was covered in blood and there was a bullet hole in the roof. Nearly two decades later, Madrigal’s murder remains unsolved and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) continues to seek answers in the cold case. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDSO Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.
11/52
SDPD
Salvador Hernandez, 26, was shot and killed in San Diego's Oak Park community on Feb. 16, 2008. While Hernandez and a companion were parked on Seifert Street, an unknown suspect in an older, light-colored pick-up truck pulled up alongside Hernandez's car and opened fire. Hernandez was critically wounded and die, while his companion survived. Ten years later, his murder remains unsolved. To this day, no arrests have been made in the cold case.
12/52
Oceanside Police Department
On June 30, 2017, at around 1 a.m., Emmanuelle “Benji” Thomas, 20, was found unconscious in an alley at 325 S. Coast Highway in Oceanside. Police said Thomas had suffered traumatic head injuries consistent with an assault. Witnesses who called 911 told investigators they had found Thomas on the ground. Thomas was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. Nearly seven months later, his murder remains unsolved. Thomas was homeless and detectives believe he may have been attacked while sleeping in the alley. Anyone with information on this cold case can reach out to the Oceanside Police Department at (760) 435-4900 or call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.
13/52
SDPD
On July 10, 2008, Robert Juarez, 28, was shot to death while sitting inside his parked car in front of his home on Logan Avenue. According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), an unknown man walked up to Juarez’s vehicle at around 7:30 a.m., pulled out a gun and shot him several times. The suspect then ran to a waiting getaway car that was being driven by another unknown man. The suspects’ car – believed to be a 2006 pearl white Cadillac DTS with chrome rims – was last seen traveling eastbound on Logan Avenue. Descriptions of the suspects are vague but investigators say the driver in the getaway car was wearing a blue construction hard hat. Juarez died at the scene and, to this day, his murder remains unsolved. Cold case detectives released a photo of the suspects’ car and two photos of Juarez in hopes of tracking down new leads.
14/52
Courtesy of San Diego Police Department
On May 25, 2015, Joel Branch (left) and Gerald Morris (right) were shot and killed in the 5300 block of Groveland Drive in Valencia Park. Two years later, their murders remain unsolved. According to San Diego Police Department (SDPD) homicide detectives, a third victim was also shot that day about a block away from the site of the deadly shootings of Branch and Morris, likely by the same suspects. Police do not have a detailed description of the suspects, only that they fled the area on foot. A $1,000 reward is being offered for details that lead to an arrest in these killings.
15/52
San Diego Police Department/Moore Family Photos
On Sept. 8, 2000, San Diego City College student Andrew Moore was murdered inside his apartment in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue. San Diego Police Department (SDPD) detectives say Moore’s 1994 Suzuki Katana motorcycle was stolen in the crime. The motorcycle was found by investigators about six weeks later – on Oct. 17, 2000 – in the 1300 block of 24th Street. Nearly 17 years have passed since Moore’s killing; today, his killer remains at large. There is currently a $56,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in this cold case: $1,000 from San Diego Crime Stoppers, $5,000 from the victim’s family and $50,000 from the governor’s office. Anyone with information on this case can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Every year, Moore’s parents fly from Pennsylvania to San Diego to present a student at San Diego City College with a scholarship in their son’s name, the Andrew Tan Tai Moore Scholarship. Moore’s goal was to earn a degree in International Business. The scholarship, established his family and friends, encourages adoptees from Vietnam or other Asian countries to apply, as well as any other re-entry students attending City College.
16/52
Barrios Family Photo
On Nov. 26, 2016 – just two days after Thanksgiving – Ronald Barrios, 51, was found lying in a gutter in a San Carlos neighborhood, suffering from critical injuries. While out on an early morning walk that day, Barrios was the victim of a hit-and-run. The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the suspect was traveling south on Jackson Drive and struck Barrios while making a left turn onto Blue Lake Drive, as Barrios walked in an unmarked crosswalk. Barrios, a father of four, died from severe head injuries suffered in the hit-and-run. Months have passed and Barrios’ case remains unsolved. There is no description of the suspect’s hit-and-run vehicle. Police say the car likely sustained damage to its front bumper, mostly on the left side. Anyone with information can call the SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7808 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
17/52
NBC 7
On March 22, 2016, Brandon Keiser,35, was shot to death on a sidewalk in front of 410 South Freeman Street in Oceanside. According to detectives, witnesses reported hearing an argument in the area, just after 10 p.m., that night, followed by a series of gunshots. Investigators believe Keiser was involved in an argument with someone he knew – and that person killed him. At this point, his shooting death is not believed to be a random act. Still, his murder remains unsolved. Anyone with information on Keiser’s case can call the Oceanside Police Department at (760) 435-4872 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
18/52
California DMV
On Jan. 25, 2011, Timothy Bowden, 26, was critically shot in the 4700 block of Logan Avenue in San Diego’s Southcrest area. Bowden had gone to the grocery store and was walking back to a friend’s apartment when he was gunned down. According to investigators, several people called police that night, at around 10:50 p.m., to report the shooting. When officers arrived, they found Bowden suffering from gunshot wounds, lying on a sidewalk. Bowden was rushed to a hospital where he died the next morning. Six years later, his case remains cold and his killer remains at large. The motive for the murder is unknown. Read more on this case here: Timothy Bowden’s Unsolved Case. Anyone with information on this cold case can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293.
19/52
Chula Vista Police Department
Gabriela "Gaby" Gonzales vanished on April 5, 2002. Detectives believe her body may be in the Otay River Bottom in Chula Vista. On Nov. 10, 2016, the Chula Vista Police Department said detectives are reigniting their search for answers in this case, with the help of the FBI. They hope to find Gonzales' body and her killers.
20/52
On May 28, 2016, at 10 p.m., Victor Vega, 28, was shot to death while walking in the 8300 block of Brookhaven Road. SDPD investigators say Vega had gone to a party in the area and, as he walked away from the party, a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to him. Someone fired shots from the sedan, striking and killing Vega. He left behind a wife and children; his wife told NBC 7 in October 2016 that her children still can’t come to terms with Vega’s death and think he’s coming home, but he’s not.
21/52
San Diego Police Department
San Diego resident Andre Mahan, 31, was shot and killed on Aug. 19, 2006, inside an apartment in the 4600 block of Nogal Street. Detectives from the SDPD Homicide Unit said an unknown suspect entered the residence around 2:30 a.m. and fatally shot Mahan. The suspect also fired at Mahan’s wife but did not kill her. To date, Mahan’s murder remains unsolved. Cold case investigators describe the murder suspect as a light-skinned, young black man between 17 and 18 years old. He wore a red T-shirt over a white T-shirt and a black pantyhose-style cap. The victim left behind two children.
22/52
San Diego Police Department
On Aug. 16, 2015 Victor “Indio” Bacuetes was found dead at Morley Field, near baseball field #3 and the velodrome. Officials believe he was killed in an unprovoked attack, while “in a vulnerable state.” Bacuetes appeared to be asleep in the park at the time of his killing; joggers found his body. Investigators say Bacuetes was a transient known to partake in billiards tournaments at bars like The Alibi and Crickets Pub in Hillcrest and North Park. The motive behind his murder remains unsolved. Anyone with information on this cold case can call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
23/52
Escondido Police Department
Daniel Alexander (l) was shot and killed on July 4, 2009, on South Vine Street in Escondido. Suspect Federico Ramos (r) is wanted in connection with the killing.
24/52
San Diego County Crime Stoppers
San Diego County Sheriff's homicide detectives are renewing their efforts to find out who killed 18-year-old William Napoleon Gibbs a decade ago. On March 19, 2005, deputies found Gibbs shot in a driveway in the 8000 block of Lemon Grove Way. Witnesses said Gibbs was talking with two other men in front of an apartment complex when they were approached by two more men with guns. Gibbs was fatally shot while trying to run away, while the suspects took off on foot. In 2005, the first suspect was described as a dark-skinned 18-year-old man, standing 6-feet tall and weighing about 185 pounds. He had a short haircut and goatee and was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The second suspect was described as a dark-skinned 18-year-old man, standing 5-feet-10-inches and weighing 160 pounds. He had a short haircut as well, was clean shaven and wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. If you know anything about this case, call the homicide detail at 858-974-2321 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
25/52
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
On Sept. 26, 1992, the body of Samuel “Sammy” Ray Brooks, 39, was discovered by tourists near a turnout between Borrego Springs Road and Yaqui Pass along Highway 78 in Borrego Springs. According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner, Brooks was last known to be a transient living in Oceanside. How his body got to Borrego Springs remains unknown. Brooks died from blunt force trauma injuries, but his murder remains a mystery 23 years later. Anyone with information on this cold case should contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
26/52
San Diego County Crime Stoppers
Sheriff's homicide unit is reopening a longstanding cold case, asking if anyone can help find a woman who has been missing more than 40 years. Beverly Jean Ribley was last seen at her home in the 2400 block of Trace Road in Spring Valley in April 1975, when she disappeared under mysterious circumstances, officials say. At the time, Ribley was 29 years old, 5-foot-1-inch and 100 pounds. She had long, brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information about her disappearance, call the homicide detail at 858-974-2321.
27/52
NBC 7 San Diego/ SDPD
On May 11, 2014 just after midnight, gunshots rang out in the 100 block of Koe Street. When officers arrived in the area, they found 42-year-old Daniel Coriz lying in the street, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper torso. Coriz was pronounced dead at the scene. According to investigators, two unknown men approached Coriz and fired several rounds at him. The suspects were both described as wearing black hooded sweatshirts, black pants and black bandanas covering their faces. One year later, Coriz’s murder remains unsolved. Anyone with information should call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. A $6,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this cold case.
28/52
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
Rafael Valles Moreno, 37, vanished on Aug. 30, 1982, after he was last seen with three men at the Pastime Bar in Escondido. On Sept. 1, 1982, Moreno’s van was found in a field in Poway. To this day, he remains missing. According to deputies, Moreno is described as a Hispanic man standing at 5-foot-10, weighing about 160 pounds. He had black hair and brown eyes and went by the nickname, “Chino.” Anyone with information on his disappearance or cold case should contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.
29/52
San Diego Crime Stoppers
San Diego County Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 21-year-old Jonathan Dorsey, who died three years ago. On April 4, 2012, Dorsey left a relative’s house, heading to the store. Hours later, at 10:30 p.m., a citizen driving on the 43rd Street onramp on northbound Interstate 5 saw a person down on the right shoulder. When the person drove by again 45 minutes later, the person was still there, so the driver called 911. Officials later identified Dorsey as the person on that street. He had suffered a gunshot wound, they said, and he died in the hospital days later. Witnesses said they saw dark blue or green four door Ford Taurus with a large spot of white paint near the gas tank. They said they also saw a white Jeep stopped near the right shoulder of Interstate 805 northbound ramp from 43rd Street before the victim was found. Police do not have suspect information. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 580-8477.
30/52
David Scott Benbow, 36, was working in a garage in Chula Vista on Dec. 5, 1993, when he was shot. It happened in the 4300 block of Vista Coronado. Investigators are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department homicide detail at 858-974-2321 or the Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.
31/52
Crime Stoppers
Keith Butler, 30, had just walked his father, Darryl Hunter, 49, to the bus stop at 30th Street and C Street after the two visited someone in a nearby apartment. But 20 minutes later, both had been shot to death. Hunter was found by officers on the north side of 2900 C Street and his son's body was inside an apartment complex a block away. Both had suffered gun shot wounds and later died from their injuries. The San Diego Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information about the murders to call the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
32/52
SDSO
The 2008 shooting deaths of two Bonita men remain unsolved. The night of Mar. 16, 2008, Brandon Johnson (left) and Donnell Davis (right) were sitting inside a car with two friends along State Route 54 near Briarwood Road, on their way home from a Chula Vista bowling alley, police say. Suddenly, another car pulled up to them and opened fire. Johnson and Davis died in the shooting. No arrests were ever made.
33/52
NBC 7 San Diego/ SDPD
Ricardo Lomeli, 26, was murdered in his vehicle as he drove home around on Oct. 14, 2005, at around 9:30 p.m. According to detectives, Lomeli was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of 60th Street and Federal Boulevard when a black SUV pulled up next to his car. There were two Hispanic men inside that SUV and one of them got out and began firing gunshots at Lomeli. The unknown man got back into the SUV and the vehicle sped off. Lomeli succumbed to his wounds and died at the scene. To date, his murder remains unsolved.
34/52
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
On Feb. 14, 1978, an unidentified woman dubbed “Jane Doe” was found dead along Proctor Valley Road near the San Miguel Ranch area of Chula Vista. There were signs of trauma to her body and her cause of death was ultimately determined to be poisoning. To this day, her murder remains unsolved, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The woman was between 15 and 18 years old, stood about 5-foot-1 and weighed about 90 pounds. She had brown, shoulder-length hair worn in a ponytail fastened with a rubber band, brown eyes and pierced ears. Her right ear was deformed and smaller than the left ear. Her front tooth was broken in half. Cold case investigators said she was wearing blue denim bib overalls and a white long sleeve midriff blouse with blue flower pattern. She was not wearing any shoes or socks. Anyone with information on the suspect responsible for Jane Doe’s death should contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321.
35/52
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
Deputies continue to search for Mickey Guidry, a San Diego resident last seen on Nov. 27, 2009. Guidry – 16 years old at the time of his disappearance – had spent several days with friends at an encampment at the Mobiland RV Park at 5481 Split Mountain Road in Borrego Springs. According to investigators, Guidry’s Jeep Grand Cherokee was found abandoned and inoperable near Pinion Mountain, but there was no trace of the teen. He hasn’t been seen or heard from in nearly five years. At the time of his disappearance, he was described as 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. The photo on the left is Guidry at age 16, while the photo on the right is a rendering of what he may look like today, in 2014. His family is offering a $3,500 reward for any information leading to Guidry’s whereabouts. Tipsters can call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 and refer to Case Number 09-073946.
36/52
On Apr. 10, 2012, at around 2:40 a.m., Carlos Montano Moreno, 27, was gunned down in the 2700-block of Manos Drive. When police officers arrived at the scene to investigate the shooting, they discovered Moreno down in an alley behind some apartments, suffering from gunshot wounds. Moreno was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries. Detectives believe Moreno went to the alley on Manos Drive to meet an acquaintance. As the pair spoke, two unknown suspects approached on foot and critically shot Moreno before fleeing the area. To date, Moreno’s killers have not been found.
37/52
NBC 7 San Diego
On Apr. 6, 2013, at approximately 5 a.m., Meashal Fairley III was found shot to death lying on a sidewalk in the 600-block of Denby Street in San Diego’s Mount Hope area. According to investigators, Fairley was on the east sidewalk of Denby Street when he was shot. Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored car leaving the area just before the victim was discovered on the sidewalk. Though that vehicle has been identified and located, police say that one year later, Fairley’s fatal shooting remains unsolved. Anyone with information on this cold case should contact SDPD homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
38/52
On Jan. 3, 2013, Andre Wilson was fatally shot in the 100-block of 33rd Street in Logan Heights. One year later, his murder remains unsolved, according to the San Diego Police Department. Investigators say it Wilson was standing on a sidewalk talking to the occupants of a vehicle when the shooting occurred. After suffering a gunshot wound, police say Wilson fell to the ground and crawled a short distance before collapsing in front of a nearby home. The suspect vehicle was last seen driving northbound on 33rd Street.
39/52
SDPD
Homicide suspect Omar Vargas Ruiz is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Filemoni Lauina in Lincoln Park on September 6, 2006. Investigators say Ruiz and Lauina were involved in an altercation at a parking lot in the 5000 block of Logan Avenue. After the fight, Ruiz left the area in his vehicle and then returned a few minutes later. Ruiz allegedly drove up to Lauina – who was seated inside his own car -- and fired several fatal shots. Lauina sustained fatal injuries and was transported to a hospital where he later died. Ruiz fled the scene and has been wanted by police on suspicion of murder ever since. Police say he has used different aliases, including Omar Luis Vargas Ruiz, Omar Luis Vargas and Omar Ruiz Vargas. He’s described as 6-foot-1, 250-pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of a grave with a skull on his right forearm.
40/52
SDPD
On Aug. 27, 2007, Karen Chuang, 25, was found lying on the ground next to her car at a condominium complex in Carmel Valley in the 1300 block of Tiverton Drive. Investigators say Chuang was bleeding from a fatal gunshot wound and died at the scene. To this day, her murder remains unsolved. Investigators say witnesses heard a popping noise around 2 a.m. that day, followed by footsteps heading southbound on a road within the complex. There is no suspect description.
41/52
SDPD/ NBC 7 San Diego
Kimo Muronaga was shot and killed by an unknown suspect while walking home from work in San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood on July 26, 2007. Investigators say Muronaga was walking in the 3600 block of Imperial Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. when he saw a suspicious vehicle pull over in the area and noticed someone getting out of the car. Muronaga became fearful and ran away, but was fatally gunned down as he fled on Imperial Avenue near 36th Street. Exactly six years later, his murder remains unsolved.
42/52
On June 15, 2001, Lincoln High School student Lynn Bell, 16, was shot and killed while waiting at a bus stop near the Willie Henderson Sports Complex on Logan Avenue in Mountain View. Investigators say Bell was shot several times by an unknown male suspect. A girl playing at a nearby park was also struck in the face by a bullet, but she survived her injuries. Crime Stoppers and San Diego homicide detectives continue to look for the teen's killer 12 years later.
43/52
SDPD
On June 15, 2009, Tammy Jo Charland, 38, was found dead in an alley in the 3000 block of Main Street. Her body was wrapped in the blanket seen in this photograph. Homicide detectives say an examination of the crime scene revealed Charland was murdered, but a suspect was never caught. Charland was homeless and known to frequent the area where her body was discovered.
44/52
SDPD
Police are searching for suspect Amir Ekmekcic, 28, in connection with the 2006 murder of Luis Alejandro Sanchez. On May 11, 2006, investigators say Ekmekcic and Sanchez were involved in an argument on Island Drive in Grant Hill. Ekmekcic then allegedly Shot and killed Sanchez and fled the scene. Police say Ekmekcic is known to have associated with Hispanic street gang members and frequented the communities of Logan Heights and Lemon Grove. He’s Bosnian, 5-foot-8, 185 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. These photos were taken in 2002 (L) and 2004 (R).
45/52
SDPD
San Diego Police Department detectives are looking for homicide suspect Melvin Andres Pacheco, wanted in connection with the 1988 fatal stabbing of his cousin, Carlos Pacheco. On May 8, 1988, the cousins got into a fight at Carlos’ home at 3633 Marlborough Ave. During the fight, Melvin allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Carlos, who exited the apartment, collapsed and died. Melvin Pacheco then fled the scene. These photos of Melvin were taken prior to 1988. Police describe the suspect as a 50-year-old Hispanic man of Honduran nationality. He’s 5-foot-6, 155 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a small scar on the right side of his face. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the SDPD homicide unit at (619) 531-2293.
46/52
NBC 7 San Diego
Local teenager Richard “Richie” Carrillo, 14, was shot and killed in the Mount Hope area on Mar. 24, 2012. Police say Carrillo was sitting on the tailgate of a parked pickup truck on Island Avenue, talking with friends, when a dark-colored SUV drove up to the group and stopped. Two unknown Hispanic males in their 20s got out of the SUV and began shooting toward Carrillo and his friends. Investigators say Carrillo tried to flee on foot, but he was fatally struck by the sudden gunfire. The shooting suspects were last seen driving away westbound in their SUV. READ MORE ON THIS CASE:nUnsolved Murder Richie Carrillo
47/52
NBC 7 San Diego
SDPD investigators are still actively seeking leads to help locate Luis “Freddy” Eduardo Galindo, a man suspected of killing his pregnant girlfriend outside a local bar on Mar. 15, 1997. Police say Galindo and his girlfriend, Carmen Estrada, got into a verbal fight outside the Vallarta Bar and Grill on El Cajon Blvd. in City Heights. Galindo allegedly took out a gun and shot Estrada in the head, killing her and their unborn baby. Police believe Galindo fled to Honduras following the murder. Read more on this case here: Galindo Suspected of Killing Pregnant Girlfriend
48/52
NBC 7 San Diego
Pedro Antonio Guzman is wanted in connection with the 1990 death of his girlfriend, Maria Vargas. Police say they found Vargas’ body strangled to death inside Guzman’s home in Logan Heights on March 17, 1990. Guzman fled the scene before police could question or detain him. Detectives say it is likely Guzman fled to Mexico following the murder. Read more on the case here: Guzman Wanted in Girlfriend’s Strangling Death
49/52
SDPD
Babysitter Maria Elvia Larios is wanted in connection with the 1993 death of one-year-old Jose Shaw, who died from severe injuries linked to Shaken Baby Syndrome (SBS). On March 2, 1993, Larios called paramedics to report that her charge, little Jose, had fallen from the bed at her home. The boy died a few days later, but Larios denied any wrongdoing. She initially agreed to cooperate in the investigation into the baby’s death, but then suddenly fled to Mexico. She remains at large. Read more on the case here: Babysitter Sought in Baby’s 1993 Death
50/52
SDPD
Gonzalo Herrera Montanez is suspected in the brutal beating, stabbing and burning of his boss, Maria Hanbury. Detectives say Hanbury was killed at her home in San Ysidro on March 22, 1990. Mexican authorities later discovered Hanbury’s battered, charred body in the trunk of her burned-out car abandoned in the community of La Presa Abelardo L. Rodriguez in Tijuana. Detectives believe Montanez – who worked for Hanbury and had a child with her daughter – killed Hanbury. He’s believed to be somewhere in Mexico, staying with family. Read more about this case: Man Accused of Beating, Burning Boss’ Body in 1990 Murder
51/52
SDPD
This is an age-progression photograph of Gonzalo Herrera Montanez released by police, as he might have looked in 2003. Montanez is now 44 years old and has small stitches and scars on his right hand fingers.
52/52
NBC 7 San Diego
In 2006, Maria Montoya, a 32-year-old mother from Escondido, was killed suddenly in front of her young children. Police say the family was sitting outside on a curb when an unknown man approached Montoya, pulled a gun from his waistband and shot her several times. The gunman fled the scene in a red or maroon SUV. Watch this video of Montoya’s children seeking justice for their mother >>> Kids Beg for Help in Solving Mother’s Murder

This article tagged under:

Cold Cases

More Photo Galleries

Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Classic Camping Food Is Now Ice Cream at Salt & Straw
Classic Camping Food Is Now Ice Cream at Salt & Straw
List: COVID-19 Virus Found on Surfaces at Supermarkets, LAX, ATMs
List: COVID-19 Virus Found on Surfaces at Supermarkets, LAX, ATMs
Photos: Lake Fire Smoke as Seen From Around Southern California
Photos: Lake Fire Smoke as Seen From Around Southern California
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us