Tax season

Should you expect a lower tax refund this year? Here's what the IRS says

Despite data showing refunds have been smaller thus far this tax season, some might actually be larger than anticipated.

By NBC Chicago Staff and CNBC

NBC Universal, Inc.

While most Americans have yet to file their taxes, if you've already done so, you might be holding out hope for a sizable refund.

Newly released IRS data reveals the average refund issued so far is substantially less than last year. Despite the initial findings, your refund might actually be bigger this time around.

The average refund, based on the 2.6 million doled out this tax season, is $1,395, which is roughly 29% smaller than last year's $1,963, data revealed.

It's important to note that because the filing season began on Jan. 29, the IRS had only been receiving returns for five days when numbers were compiled. Last year, tax season began a little earlier - on Jan. 23 - which gave the IRS 12 days of data.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The agency insists the early statistics suggest a "strong start to filing season 2024."

"It really is very preliminary data," Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt told CNBC. "I caution anyone on reading too much into an entire year, or a tax season of 3½ months, on five days worth of data."

Many people who typically file early — such as earned income tax recipients and child tax credit recipients — still haven't filed, he said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Food & Drink 26 mins ago

New York City has the nation's most expensive pizza—here's how your city stacks up

Krispy Kreme 2 hours ago

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts this Saturday — no purchase necessary

Despite data showing refunds have been smaller thus far -- some might actually be larger than anticipated.

As a result of high inflation, the IRS upped the federal income tax bracket and standard deduction -- with both increases being higher than normal. The changes were made, in part, to avoid "bracket creep" - when taxpayers are pushed into higher tax brackets by a raise meant to account for inflation.

With tax season underway, here's information on what you need to file, how you can track your refund and resources to help make the process as stress-free as possible.

NBC Chicago/CNBC

This article tagged under:

Tax season
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us