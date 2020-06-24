coronavirus pandemic

Trump Administration to End Federal Support for COVID-19 Testing Sites

The change comes at the end of the month

A driver drops off her coronavirus test at a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles on June 24, 2020.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

As the number of coronavirus infections continues to climb across the country — particularly now in the South and West — the Trump administration is planning to end its funding and support for coronavirus testing sites at the end of the month.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson tells NBC News the federal government is instead “broadening its community testing support to a more sustainable model, specifically: continued support of retail and pharmacy partnerships in more than 600 locations and offering COVID-19 testing at over 1,300 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) nationally.”

The Trump administration initially planned to transition the so-called Community-Based Testing Sites program to local control back in April but extended the federal support after pushback from local lawmakers.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

China 17 hours ago

Virus Updates: US Sets New Daily Cases Total in COVID-19 Resurgence

William Barr 9 hours ago

Prosecutor Who Quit Stone Case Testifies of Political Interference at DOJ

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicDonald TrumpTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us