Trump makes 11th-hour appeal to delay next week's hush money trial

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers were in a New York appeals court Monday in an 11th-hour bid to try to delay his impending criminal trial on charges he falsified business records related to hush-money payments.

Lawyers for the former president filed papers at the state Appellate Division saying the trial should be pushed back while Trump challenges a partial gag order against him and that setting the trial in Manhattan would be unfair because of potential jury bias against him, a source with direct knowledge of the action told NBC News.

The long-shot legal maneuvers come exactly one week before the first criminal trial of a former president is scheduled to start.

The Manhattan district attorney's office declined comment.

A hearing on the challenge was took place Monday afternoon, with Trump attorney Emil Bove arguing that jury selection cannot proceed in a fair manner because of all the publicity surrounding the case, and that the gag order against his client is unconstitutional.

Steven Wu of the DA's office countered the publicity isn't confined to Manhattan, arguing it's worldwide, due in part to Trump's frequent commentary about the case. He suggested Trump was "trying to have it both ways" by complaining about the publicity while stoking it.

The judge who heard the arguments, Elizabeth González, did not immediately issue a decision, and further arguments were expected to be heard Tuesday.

Trump's attorneys filed the challenge as a lawsuit invoking a provision of New York law known as Article 78. An Article 78 challenges allows litigants, whether in ongoing litigation or otherwise, to seek relief from allegedly unlawful state or local government action.

Trump is the first commander-in-chief in U.S. history to be criminally indicted.

Trump tried a similar move before the same appeals court last year, when he challenged a partial gag order issued by Judge Arthur Engoron in the civil fraud case brought against the former president and his company by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The appeals court refused Trump's request to stay the case while he appealed the order and eventually ruled against him. In the ruling, they chided his attorneys for having brought the challenge as an Article 78 petition, calling it an "extraordinary remedy" that was not warranted in that situation.

While Trump has not formally asked Judge Juan Merchan for a change of venue, in a court filing last month seeking to delay the trial because of pretrial publicity, his lawyers contended New York County — Manhattan — is "overwhelmingly biased against President Trump." The filing noted in part that the county voted "overwhelmingly" for other candidates in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

The DA's office responded in a filing, arguing that “given the sheer size of New York County, it is absurd for defendant to assert that it will be impossible or even impractical to find a dozen fair and impartial jurors, plus alternates, among more than a million people.”

The judge has yet to rule on the motion.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

