UC Regents Approve Plan to Eliminate SAT and ACT from Admissions

Freshman applying to any University of California campuses will no longer need to take the SAT or ACT.

The University of California Board of Regents on Thursday unanimously approved suspending standardized test requirements for all freshman applicants until 2024. It's a landmark move that some are saying could reshape the college admission process across the country.

“Today’s decision by the Board marks a significant change for the University’s undergraduate admissions,” said UC President Janet Napolitano. “We are removing the ACT/SAT requirement for California students and developing a new test that more closely aligns with what we expect incoming students to know to demonstrate their preparedness for UC.”

UC officials said the suspension will buy time to create a new test that better aligns with what the University expects students to have learned for college readiness.

If the University is unable to find a new test in time for the fall 2025 admission, it will eliminate the standardized testing requirement for all students in California.