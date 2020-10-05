Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
President Trump's COVID-19 Treatment
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Decision 2020
Local
U.S. & World
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Coronavirus
Ballot Props
Your Vote Counts Forum
Wildfires
Education News & Resources
Play The Challenge
Expand
U.S. & World
News from around the country and around the globe
Close Menu
Search for:
Local
Education News & Resources
California
US & World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Weather
Traffic
Investigations
Consumer
Sports
Play The Challenge
Politics
NewsConference
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Entertainment News
California Live
The Scene
NBCLX
Travel & Adventure
NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Send us your photos and videos
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us