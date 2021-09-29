With Favorable COVID-19 Numbers, SF Looking at Lifting Mask Mandate: Report

COVID-19 case rates are down and vaccinations are up in San Francisco, leaving some to wonder if it's time to loosen mask mandates.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the city's Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax said discussions are ongoing to figure out "where there may be flexibility." While the nature of the changes and the timing are unclear, Colfax said his team is taking a look at the issue.

In terms of transmission rate, San Francisco is at 2.3%, and California is at about 3%, down from 7% a week ago.

Dr. Monica Gandhi of UCSF said a transmission rate of under 5% is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention threshold to lift mask mandates.

Meanwhile, another positive step towards ditching masks is vaccination rates likely jumping higher once a shot is approved for children ages 5 to 11.