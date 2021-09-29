coronavirus

With Favorable COVID-19 Numbers, SF Looking at Lifting Mask Mandate: Report

By Cierra Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

COVID-19 case rates are down and vaccinations are up in San Francisco, leaving some to wonder if it's time to loosen mask mandates.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the city's Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax said discussions are ongoing to figure out "where there may be flexibility." While the nature of the changes and the timing are unclear, Colfax said his team is taking a look at the issue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In terms of transmission rate, San Francisco is at 2.3%, and California is at about 3%, down from 7% a week ago.

Dr. Monica Gandhi of UCSF said a transmission rate of under 5% is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention threshold to lift mask mandates.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

YouTube 4 hours ago

YouTube Cracks Down on Anti-Vaccine Misinformation, Bans Major Accounts

Joe Biden 11 hours ago

Biden Digs in With Fellow Dems Seeking Deal on $3.5T Plan

Meanwhile, another positive step towards ditching masks is vaccination rates likely jumping higher once a shot is approved for children ages 5 to 11.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan Franciscomask mandate
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us