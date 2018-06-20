In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, the seal of the US Department of Defense is seen at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.

The Department of Defense said Wednesday night that 21 military lawyers are being sent to Arizona, Texas and New Mexico to help prosecute illegal immigration cases, NBC News reported.

The lawyers will be appointed as full-time special assistant United States attorneys for up to 179 days, or about six months. They are to have "criminal trial experience." Emails obtained by MSNBC appear to show the Justice Department sought applicants "while we staff up" with permanent U.S. attorneys.

The military lawyers will be given basic training in immigration law and federal criminal procedure to assist regular federal prosecutors in Yuma, Arizona; Las Cruces, New Mexico; and El Paso, Del Rio, Laredo and McAllen in Texas.