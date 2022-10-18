Joe Biden

Biden to Promise Abortion Legislation If Dems Win Majority in the Midterms

Abortion rights have been a key motivating factor for Democrats this year, although the economy and inflation still rank as chief concern for most voters

By Seung Min Kim

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden will promise Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law.

It’s the first time Biden has prioritized abortion legislation in this way ahead of the November midterms. Republicans are widely projected to gain control of at least the House. Abortion rights have been a key motivating factor for Democrats this year, although the economy and inflation still rank as chief concern for most voters.

Biden plans to make the remarks at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington. A Democratic official says the president will also make a contrast between his party and Republicans who are calling for a federal abortion ban that would punish doctors for performing the procedure.

The official previewed Biden’s remarks on condition of anonymity.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For the White House, it won’t be enough just to keep control of both chambers of Congress, already an uphill battle, to be able to enshrine the protections of the landmark 1973 ruling into law. The Senate would need to abolish the filibuster, the legislative rule that requires 60 votes for most bills to advance in the chamber, in order to pass an abortion measure with a simple majority of senators.

Two moderate Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Ariz., and Joe Manchin, W.Va. — support keeping the filibuster.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.

Politics

Local, state and national politics

2022 elections 2 hours ago

Some Riverside County Voters Get Duplicate Ballots for Nov. 8 Election

Supreme Court 13 hours ago

Court Rejects Appeal to Give American Samoans Citizenship

___

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenRoe v. WadeAbortion rights
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us