Who is Steve Garvey? Get to know the 2024 California Senate candidate

Who is Steve Garvey?

Steve Garvey, 75, is a former baseball star, who played first base for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

He was a 10-time All-Star, the National League's Most Valuable Player in 1974, and the National League Championship Series MVP in 1978 and 1984.

He has worked as a celebrity pitchman, promoting an array of products in campaigns for companies such as Pepsi-Cola, Chevrolet, Gillette and McDonald's.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Garvey was born in Florida, and graduated from Michigan State University.

He and his wife, Candace, have been married for more than 30 years.

His earlier family life was scandalously chaotic with a divorce and multiple romances and he had financial problems. He is the father of seven children, three of whom talked about their estrangement from him to the Los Angeles Times.

He and his wife, Candace, ran the marketing company the Garvey Management Group through 2002, according to the nonprofit Cal Matters.

What political party does Garvey belong to?

Garvey is a Republican.

The four candidates running for Senate to represent California — Steve Garvey, Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter — deliver their closing remarks at the final debate before the March primary election.

What political experience does Steve Garvey have?

Garvey is running for political office for the first time.

What are his key issues?

He lists a number of issues on his campaign website -- homelessness, immigration, crime, and environmental stewardship among them -- but does not offer many specific policies. He says Israel’s right to self-defense is paramount and has said that he would not support a nationwide abortion ban.

Republican Steve Garvey is running to become the next U.S. Senator for California. But why is he pledging to serve only one term if elected? NBC4’s Conan Nolan talks with the former Dodger great on NewsConference on Feb. 18, 2024.

Who has endorsed Steve Garvey?

Garvey has been endorsed by the San Diego Police Officers Association.

Who is Garvey running against?

Three Democrats, Reps. Barbara Lee, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter. In all, twenty-seven names appear on the ballot.

When is California’s primary and general election in 2024?

The state's primary is Tuesday, March 5. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

What is Garvey best known for?

Garvey is best known as a former professional baseball player first for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and later the San Diego Padres until his 1987 retirement.