Brandon Vazquez Headers in USMNT's First Goal of 2023 Vs. Serbia

The United States men's national team has scored its first goal of 2023.

Leveled at 0-0 against Serbia at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., Brandon Vazquez opened the scoring with a header in the 29th minute.

. @Brvndonv becomes the 59th #USMNT player to score in his debut 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TbP0ay82DS — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) January 26, 2023

The 24-year-old FC Cincinnati striker, who had a breakout campaign in Major League Soccer last season, became the 59th USMNT player to find the net in his debut.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Right back Julian Gressel, also making his USMNT debut, delivered the cross from the right flank to earn the assist.

The goal came from a spell of control from the Stars and Stripes, who looked far more threatening than Serbia. Though most of the danger emerged from Cade Cowell's side on the left flank, Gressel flipped the switch on the opposite flank for the opener.