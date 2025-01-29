Finance Buzz is looking for one lucky winner to stuff their face and wallet this football postseason.

The financial advice website is hiring a Super Bowl snack taste-tester to create the ultimate game day party menu.

The foodie will try 20 different snacks from Costco’s frozen and prepared aisles, including buffalo chicken dip, jalapeño poppers and bagel bites, and rate the food on preparation difficulty and taste.

The winner will receive $1,000, plus a $500 gift card to cover their Costco groceries.

Applications for the sideline sampler are due at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday on the Finance Buzz website. The offer is not affiliated with Costco.

Super Bowl 59, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, will take place on Feb. 9.