Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto's rookie card sells out in seven minutes

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a bevy of superstar players on their roster.

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, and Teoscar Hernandez are just some of the names that would headline any MLB marquee.

However, one name has recently made waves in the world of digital collectibles and it's none of the ones written above.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers' sensational rookie starting pitcher has dazzled on the diamond and now is shining off of it.

Yamamoto, the three-time Eiji Sawamura Award (Japanese equivalent of the Cy Young Award) winner, and reigning Nippon Professional Baseball MVP, had his MLB Inaugural Mark Gems rookie card sell out in a mere seven minutes on Candy Digital.

Candy Digital, is the official digital collectible partner of MLB, and they recently introduced their limited edition Gems series. The series has only 99 available options for each player. Among the players available are Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers, Wyatt Langford from the Texas Rangers, and Jung Hoo Lee of the San Francisco Giants.

What makes Yamamoto's digital rookie card stand out even more is its post-sale value. Initially priced at $50, the Inaugural Mark Gems have become hot commodities on the secondary market, with Yamamoto's card fetching an impressive $333.33, showcasing the fervent demand for this rising star's collectible memorabilia.

"We are thrilled to commemorate the debut of one of the league’s rising stars, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and we’re excited to see the incredible demand for our limited edition MLB Inaugural Mark Gems," said Matt Novogratz, Head of Partnerships at Candy Digital. "Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s collection sold out in minutes: demonstrating the passion of Dodgers fans and collectors, who are eager to celebrate key milestones in the careers of promising young talent. Candy Digital is committed to offering fans unique, timely, and tangible ways to connect with their favorite moments and athletes. Yamamoto's sell-out collection is a testament to the potential of digital collectibles to preserve and recognize athletes in real time. As we continue to innovate and expand our platform, we’re dedicated to capturing the essence of sports history through our partnership with the MLB."

Candy Digital, known for its next-generation fan experience platform, has brought together sports enthusiasts, collectors, and fans of entertainment and culture. As an official digital collectible partner for major brands like MLB, NASCAR, WWE, Netflix, and more, Candy Digital continues to connect people to their passions through innovative and sought-after digital collectibles.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's digital rookie card not only represents his promising career on the baseball diamond but also symbolizes the excitement and enthusiasm fans have for collecting unique and limited-edition memorabilia in the digital age.

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto's digital rookie card courtesy of Digital Candy.

Yamamoto struggled in his MLB debut, which took place in Seoul, South Korea on March 21st. Yamamoto allowed five runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts in just one short inning. By comparison, Yamamoto allowed a total of 22 runs in 171 innings last season in Japan.

The 25-year-old bounced back in his second start, which coincided with his Dodger Stadium debut. In a rain-shortened start, Yamamoto threw five scoreless innings with just two hits, no walks, and five strikeouts.

If his second start is an indication of what's to come in the 2024 season the Dodgers have another ace on their staff.