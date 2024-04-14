Dodgers pitchers walk 14 batters in 6-3 loss to Padres

Jurickson Profar broke a seventh-inning tie with a three-run double, Jackson Merrill had three hits and the San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 on Sunday to take two of three in their weekend series.

Profar's bases-loaded drive off the center-field fence against J.P. Feyereisen (0-1) gave the Padres two straight series wins at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2013.

The Padres took advantage of 14 walks issued by five Dodgers pitchers, the most San Diego has drawn in a nine-inning game. Ha-Seong Kim walked in each of his first four plate appearances and Xander Bogaerts drew three.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It was the most walks by Dodgers pitchers since they issued 16 against the Mets in a 1962 game. James Paxton walked eight in five-plus innings, the most by a Los Angeles starter since Matt Magill handed out nine free passes in a 2013 game against Colorado.

Max Muncy hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Dodgers, who have dropped three of four.

Yuki Matsui (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief and Robert Suarez picked up his fifth save.

San Diego slugger Manny Machado opened the scoring with a solo homer in the fourth before the Dodgers answered with three runs in the home half.

Freddie Freeman led off with a double and scored on Will Smith's base hit. Muncy followed by driving Yu Darvish's fastball into the right-field seats.

It was Muncy’s fourth homer of the season and third in four games.

San Diego tied it 3-all in the sixth. After three straight walks to open the inning, one run scored when Luis Campusano grounded into a double play. Merrill then pulled the Padres even with an infield single.

The game started after a 39-minute rain delay, a rare second straight night a game was delayed at Dodger Stadium due to showers.

UP NEXT

Padres: Open a three-game series Monday at Milwaukee. RHP Joe Musgrove (1-2, 6.87 ERA) has allowed at least four runs in three of his four starts this season.

Dodgers: Host the Washington Nationals for three games. RHP Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.25 ERA) gets the call in Monday's series opener.