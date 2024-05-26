Dodgers swept by Reds 4-1, losing streak reaches five games

Jonathan India and Nick Martini each drove in two runs, and the Cincinnati Reds held off the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 4-1 victory on Sunday that extended LA's longest losing streak since 2019 to five.

Brent Suter, Nick Martinez, Carson Spiers and Alexis Díaz combined for a five-hitter. Martinez (2-3) pitched 4 1/3 innings of one-hit ball on a bullpen day for Cincinnati, and Díaz got two outs for his 10th save.

It's the longest slide for Los Angeles since it dropped six in a row from April 8-13, 2019.

Freddie Freeman hit an RBI double in the ninth, stopping a 0-for-22 slide for the Dodgers with runners in scoring position. Freeman then advanced on defensive indifference, but Díaz struck out Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages swinging.