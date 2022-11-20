Fans, Twitter React to Qatar's Opening Loss at World Cup Vs. Ecuador

Soccer fans rejoiced on Sunday with the start of the 2022 World Cup. Well, unless they were rooting for the host nation.

With a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, Qatar became the first World Cup host to lose its opening match. Based on reactions from the stadium and online, people weren’t feeling terribly sorry for the home team.

Inside Al Bayt Stadium, one Ecuadorian fan was giving it to the Qatari supporters:

Despite the heated moment, the two fans made amends in the stands:

#FIFAWorldCup

The Ecuador and Qatar fan who went viral cleared their differences at half time #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/qj6t1XEWxv — 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) November 20, 2022

Elsewhere in the crowd, Ecuadorian fans had their mind on something else beside the play on the field. A large section of supporters started chanting for beer, which was banned from stadiums just days before the tournament kicked off:

La hinchada #ECU ya tiene el primer hit del #FIFAWorldCup : “Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza” pic.twitter.com/Pk91fYLug5 — Javier Lanza (@javierlanza) November 20, 2022

Enner Valencia gave people from Ecuador plenty to be excited about in the opening World Cup match. The nation’s all-time leading scorer added to his tally with two first-half goals, and he could have had a third if not for a VAR review negating a goal in the opening minutes.

People on Twitter were in awe of Valencia’s performance, even making some lofty comparisons for the forward:

The Legend of Enner Valencia pic.twitter.com/4t5RBWjaz4 — Kian (@Kian87902629) November 20, 2022

Man United getting ready to make a bid for Enner Valencia in January pic.twitter.com/bWrX4ppxlm — Football Memes (@ogfootballmemes) November 20, 2022

Enner Valencia after his goal was disallowed:pic.twitter.com/lhYMHXbaPw — Berita Sepakbola Dunia (@gilabola_ina) November 20, 2022

Ecuador came away with a 2-0 victory, and people were not hopeful about Qatar’s chances:

The only way Qatar can score against Ecuador pic.twitter.com/C15bmjgN9F — Football Memes (@ogfootballmemes) November 20, 2022

Qatar is basically that kid who’s not good at football but got to play cause he owns the ball. — Janty (@CFC_Jantyy) November 20, 2022

Ecuador and Qatar are back in action on Friday for more Group A matches. Ecuador will face the Netherlands, while Qatar will take on Senegal.