Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25

No details have been released on the cause of Jessie Lemonier's death

By Marsha Green

Jessie Lemonier, a former linebacker for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 25, the team announced on Thursday.

Lemonier began his NFL career on the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, following his college football career with the Liberty Flames

He joined the Lions a year later where he appeared in seven games after being promoted from their practice squad. He finished with 15 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Lemonier signed with the Arizona Cardinals last summer and registered a sack in a preseason game but was later released during training camp.

He was drafted by the XFL's Arlington Renegades in November but instead signed with the USFL's Houston Gamblers for the upcoming season before being traded to the Birmingham Stallions.

Lemonier’s agent, Drew Smith of DEC Management, told ESPN on Thursday that the athlete was expecting a child with his girlfriend.

No details have been released on the cause of Lemonier's death.

Detroit LionsLos Angeles Chargers
