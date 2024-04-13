Gavin Stone takes perfect game into 6th inning, Mookie Betts drives offense as Dodgers beat Padres 5-2

Mookie Betts had three hits and two RBIs, rookie Gavin Stone retired his first 15 batters and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Saturday night in a game delayed more than two hours by rain.

Stone (1-1) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings for his second major league win. The right-hander was perfect until issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth to Tyler Wade, who was quickly erased on a double play.

Kyle Higashioka then singled for San Diego's first hit. Jackson Merrill also singled and the Padres tied it 1-all on a double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Stone got Jake Cronenworth on a line drive to center field to end the inning, and the Dodgers went ahead to stay with three runs in the bottom half.

Gavin for the lead, Mookie with the insurance! pic.twitter.com/TUVHqmzPUI — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 14, 2024

Evan Phillips pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.