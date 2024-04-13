Los Angeles Dodgers

Gavin Stone takes perfect game into 6th inning, Mookie Betts drives offense as Dodgers beat Padres 5-2

By Jill-Painter Lopez

Mookie Betts had three hits and two RBIs, rookie Gavin Stone retired his first 15 batters and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Saturday night in a game delayed more than two hours by rain.

Stone (1-1) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings for his second major league win. The right-hander was perfect until issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth to Tyler Wade, who was quickly erased on a double play.

Kyle Higashioka then singled for San Diego's first hit. Jackson Merrill also singled and the Padres tied it 1-all on a double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Stone got Jake Cronenworth on a line drive to center field to end the inning, and the Dodgers went ahead to stay with three runs in the bottom half.

Evan Phillips pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

