Ex-Packer Randall Cobb to Reunite With Aaron Rodgers on Jets, Per Report

Cobb will join Allen Lazard as a former Packers receiver to reunite with Aaron Rodgers in New York

By Max Molski

Report: Jets to sign ex-Packer Randall Cobb to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers is bringing another friend with him to the Big Apple.

The New York Jets are expected to sign Randall Cobb to a one-year contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Cobb spent 10 seasons as Rodgers’ teammate with the Green Bay Packers. The 32-year-old spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Packers, joined the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 season, played the 2020 season with the Houston Texans and rejoined the Packers for 2021 and 2022.

During his time in Green Bay, Cobb amassed 532 receptions, 6,316 receiving yards and 47 receiving touchdowns while earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2014. He caught 34 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown last season.

Cobb is the second ex-Packer to join the Jets’ receiving corps this offseason after Allen Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the team at the start of free agency. Lazard and Cobb were two of the names on Rodgers’ reported “wish list” for the Jets.

Quarterback Tim Boyle, offensive tackle Billy Turner and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett also boarded the Jets this offseason after previous stints with the Packers.

It took over a month for Rodgers to officially make the move to New York. The Jets and Packers completed their blockbuster trade just days before the 2023 NFL Draft.

Along with Cobb and Lazard, the Jets have 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims at receiver.

The Green Bay Packers traded veteran QB Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.
