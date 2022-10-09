Kings' Domantas Sabonis Throws Down Vicious Poster Dunk Vs. Trail Blazers

Watch Sabonis throw down monster slam over Blazers defenders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings' preseason seems to be off to a solid start.

After Sacramento's 105-75 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 3, the Kings are harnessing that momentum against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, thanks in part to Domantas Sabonis' massive dunk toward the end of the first quarter of their 126-94 win.

SABONIS DROPS THE HAMMER 🔨 pic.twitter.com/kNkGAPd92K — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) October 10, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rolling to the basket after receiving a pass from Kings guard Davion Mitchell, Sabonis elevated in between and over two Trail Blazers for a monster jam, bringing his teammates and the fans at Golden 1 Center to their feet.

Though Sabonis was seen working on his shot earlier in the preseason with De'Aaron Fox, the 26-year-old still is deadly around the rim, whether it is with a smooth layup or a vicious poster dunk.

Sabonis' dunk brought life to the team as the Kings entered halftime with a 70-53 lead. He ended up finishing with 13 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from deep. He also collected seven rebounds and four assists.

Rookie Keegan Murray had a team-high 16 points, and both Fox and Terrence Davis finished with 14 apiece.