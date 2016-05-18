LA Rams Stadium Development in Inglewood

A new neighborhood is being built around the future stadium of the LA Rams bringing new plans for hotels, apartments, townhomes and more. It has been nearly two years since the groundbreaking of the future home of the LA Rams at the demolition site of the former Hollywood Park Racetrack. Residents who live and work in the area of 1050 S Prairie Avenue are already making big plans, despite the fact that the stadium itself isn’t expected to be complete until the 2019 NFL season.