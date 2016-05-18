LA Rams Stadium Development in Inglewood

A new neighborhood is being built around the future stadium of the LA Rams bringing new plans for hotels, apartments, townhomes and more.
It has been nearly two years since the groundbreaking of the future home of the LA Rams at the demolition site of the former Hollywood Park Racetrack. Residents who live and work in the area of 1050 S Prairie Avenue are already making big plans, despite the fact that the stadium itself isn’t expected to be complete until the 2019 NFL season.
An aerial view of the proposed Los Angeles Rams stadium in Inglewood.
A view of the proposed Los Angeles Rams stadium entrance in Inglewood.
A view of the proposed Los Angeles Rams stadium in Inglewood.
A view of the proposed plaza area for the Los Angeles Rams stadium in Inglewood.
An exterior view of the proposed NFL stadium that will be home to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
A view inside the proposed LA Rams stadium in Inglewood.
An overview featured in a renderings of the construction of the LA Rams stadium in Inglewood. (Published May 18, 2016.)
Hollywood Park Life shows a potential retail space for shopping and more at the Inglewood construction site of the LA Rams stadium. (Published May 18, 2016.)
A man-made lake is set to be built as part of the development of the Inglewood Rams stadium. (Published May 18, 2016.)
Renderings of the construction at the Inglewood site of the LA Rams stadium show a recreation area called Arroyo Park under the project titled "City of Champions Revitalization Project. (Published May 18, 2016.)
Renderings of the construction at the Inglewood site of the LA Rams stadium show a recreation area called Bluff Park under the project titled "City of Champions Revitalization Project. (Published May 18, 2016.)
Renderings of the construction at the Inglewood site show the potential stadium under the project titled "City of Champions Revitalization Project. (Published May 18, 2016.)