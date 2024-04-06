LAFC hand rivals LA Galaxy their first loss of the season in a thrilling 2-1 ‘El Trafico' victory

Another chapter was written on Saturday in the Los Angeles soccer rivalry known as "El Trafico."

In a pulsating clash between two MLS titans, it was LAFC that emerged triumphant over their rivals, the LA Galaxy, in a thrilling 2-1 finish that handed Los Galácticos their first loss of the season.

The match unfolded underneath the vibrant lights of BMO Stadium, where emotions ran high throughout the 90+ minutes of action.

The game kicked off at a lightning pace with both teams seeking the game's first goal. Led by midfielder Riqui Puig, the Galaxy controlled possession and aimed to assert their dominance early on. However, it was LAFC who drew first blood in just the fourth minute, with Timothy Tillman putting the home team ahead 1-0 off a corner kick.

HERE WE GO 💥@LAFC take the lead less than five minutes in! pic.twitter.com/8MNUYqjrCS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 7, 2024

The set piece goal sparked a wave of excitement among the 3252, the passionate LAFC supporters that sit behind the goal. As they yelled, cheered, chanted, and sang, they urged their team to add another, but it was the Galaxy that launched a wave of attacks in search of the equalizer.

Their efforts bore fruit in a relentless display of attacking prowess that saw defender Julian Aude finally break through for the game-tying goal in the 29th minute. It took four shots, including one off the far post, but Aude finally found the back of the net to level the score at 1-1.

With the score equal a controversial penalty call changed the course of the game and angered the Galaxy supporters in the process.

The 2023 MLS Golden Boot Award winner, Denis Bouanga, appeared to be tripped in the box by LA Galaxy defender Miki Yamane. The referee went to VAR for review and confirmed the call on the pitch, awarding LAFC with a penalty kick that Bouanga buried for what would turn out to be the game-winning goal.

Bouanga buries it for the lead.



📺 Free on Apple TV: https://t.co/ObuLD5xCqF pic.twitter.com/fIPHnAnwxF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 7, 2024

As the match entered its decisive stages, both sides pushed for another goal, knowing that victory would not only secure three points but also bragging rights in the fiercely contested El Trafico rivalry. The tension was palpable, the atmosphere electric, as each pass, tackle, and shot carried immense weight.

But a fourth goal never came, despite both teams' best efforts. When the final whistle blew, the Galaxy had dominated possession 60-to-40, but LAFC's nine shots on goal outpaced the Galaxy's four.

The statement win for LAFC adds another notch to the El Trafico total which now stands at nine wins for the LA Galaxy, eight for the Black and Gold, with five draws.

The enduring spirit of the El Trafico rivalry will return on Independence Day at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena.

In the meantime, LAFC will ride this wave of momentum to Portland next week where they will take on the Timbers.

After suffering their first loss of the season, the LA Galaxy will pack their passports as they travel to Vancouver, Canada next week for a match against the Whitecaps.