Lakers Survive Play-in Tournament With 108-102 Victory Over Wolves in OT, Advance to NBA Playoffs Against Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 2-10. They finished the season 9-2.

In a microcosm of the regular season, the Lakers fell behind through three quarters before mounting a comeback late, only to collapse on the final play of regulation.

Thankfully, the Lakers had five extra minutes to survive a scare in the win-and-advance play-in tournament game, defeating the Timberwolves 108-102 in overtime on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The Lakers trailed by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter and by double-digits for most of the game. The Lakers went on an 8-0 run to close the third quarter, keeping it close heading into the final frame.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For most of the fourth quarter it appeared as if neither team wanted to make the playoffs. Both teams combined to shoot 7-for-34 in the fourth quarter, and committed 40 total turnovers.

The Lakers completed the comeback when LeBron James sank a stepback three-pointer with 2:02 remaining and took the lead on a Dennis Schröder three-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining.

With the Lakers up 98-95, and able to foul if necessary to make sure a three-pointer couldn't tie, it appeared as if the Lakers were headed to victory.

But not so fast said Anthony Davis…

Davis shockingly fouled Mike Conley on a three-pointer as time expired, giving Minnesota three free throws and an opportunity to tie the game.

Naturally, Conley stepped up and sank all three to send the game into overtime.

stunning the Minnesota Timberwolves XXX-XXX in their win-and-advance, single-game play-in tournament victory on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis rose to the occasion and combined for XX points.

The Lakers trailed by as many as 15-points late in the third quarter and by double-digits for most of the game.

"That was totally on me. That was a brain fart," said Davis of his foul after the game. "I tried to close out on Mike… But we had to have a next-play mentality and we got it done in overtime. But my brain fart almost cost us the game."

Davis scored three points in overtime as the Lakers held on for the victory. Both teams looked exhausted by the time the final buzzer rang with the home team winning the war of attrition in the end.

James and Davis led the Lakers with 54 combined points. Schröder was the MVP for the Lakers with 22 points off the bench, including clutch shots at the end of regulation and overtime.

The Lakers have now claimed the seven-seed in the Western Conference and will now face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Timberwolves will take the court again on Friday at home in Minneapolis when they face the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans 9 vs. 10 matchup.

Entering the game, nobody gave the tumultuous Timberwolves a chance to beat the mighty Lakers. Especially not after Rudy Gobert punched teammate Kyle Anderson during the final game of the regular season on Sunday. Less than an hour after that same game, forward Jaden McDaniels punched a wall in frustration and broke his hand.

As the public watched the Wolves seemingly self implode, internally the team used that drama, in fighting and turmoil as a uniting force and a rallying cry against the Lakers.

Without Gobert, who was suspended for one game for punching his teammate, the Wolves went small and started the game fast and furious.

They had 86 points through the first three quarters and were on-fire from beyond the arc, shooting over 50 percent from three.

But they ran out of gas in the fourth.

Prior to Conley's three free throws that sent the game to overtime, the Wolves only had 9 points in the fourth quarter and did not make a single three-pointer after the six-minute mark the remainder of the game.

There's no rest for the weary as the Wolves will take the court again in less than 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will have four days of rest before they head to Memphis for Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday night.