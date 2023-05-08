NBA

Lonnie Walker's Game 4 in Lakers-Warriors Stuns NBA Twitter

All of Walker's double-digit points came in the fourth quarter as Los Angeles won Game 4

By Sanjesh Singh

Lonnie Walker
Getty

Always be ready when your name is called.

With Steph Curry doing Steph Curry things and the Golden State Warriors landing countless punches, the Los Angeles Lakers won a pivotal Game 4 at home thanks to an unlikely source -- Lonnie Walker IV.

The 24-year-old guard, who was drafted No. 18 overall in 2018 by the San Antonio Spurs, stepped up in the fourth quarter by scoring all 15 of his points in the period. He shot 6-for-9 overall, 1-for-3 from deep and 2-for-2 from the foul line to go with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 total minutes after being out of the rotation for much of the postseason.

Frankly put, the Lakers likely lose and go back to the Bay Area with the series tied 2-2 without Walker's production.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Here's what NBA Twitter had to say about Walker's clutch shots and defensive plays, moves on Curry and more:

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

soccer

American Financier to Buy Stake in English Club Birmingham

LeBron James

Lakers Put Champs on Brink of Elimination With Thrilling 104-101 Victory in Game 4

Game 5 at Chase Center will be on Wednesday, with tip-off time set for 10 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

NBALos Angeles LakersGolden State Warriors
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us