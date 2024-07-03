Los Angeles Lakers

Will Bronny James play in Summer League? Here's when he'll make Lakers debut

Here's a look at when LeBron James' son will suit up in purple and gold

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bronny James will play with his father in the NBA in a matter of months.

However, before he officially takes the floor alongside the league's oldest player, he will get his first taste of NBA action with other up-and-comers this summer.

The Los Angeles Lakers introduced Bronny James on Tuesday after selecting with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. During the introduction, new Lakers head coach JJ Redick offered insight into when LeBron James' son and fellow rookie Dalton Knecht will debut with the team.

Will Bronny James play in NBA Summer League?

Redick announced on Tuesday that both Bronny James and Knecht would play in Summer League.

Lakers Summer League schedule

The Lakers will play in two versions of Summer League this year.

The team will first take part in the California Classic and play three exhibitions at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

From there, they will play in the Las Vegas Summer League along with the other 29 NBA teams.

Here is the Lakers' full Summer League schedule:

California Classic

DateOpponentArenaTime (PT)
July 6Sacramento KingsChase Center1:30 p.m.
July 7Golden State WarriorsChase Center3:30 p.m.
July 10Miami HeatChase Center4 p.m.

Las Vegas Summer League

DateOpponentArenaTime (PT)
July 12Houston RocketsThomas & Mack Center 4:30 p.m.
July 15Boston CelticsThomas & Mack Center 7:30 p.m.
July 17Atlanta HawksThomas & Mack Center 6:30 p.m.
July 18Cleveland CavaliersThomas & Mack Center 6 p.m.
July 20-22Four-team tournament/consolation gamesTBDTBD

