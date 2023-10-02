bronny james

LeBron James says Bronny is doing ‘extremely well,' aiming to play for USC this season

Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a workout at USC in late July

By Greg Beacham | Associated Press

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

LeBron James says his son, Bronny, is progressing in his rehabilitation from cardiac arrest in hopes of playing for the University of Southern California this season.

James gave the update on his 18-year-old son Monday when the Los Angeles Lakers held their annual media day ahead of training camp.

“Bronny is doing extremely well,” James said. “He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. (With) the successful surgery that he had, he's on the up-and-up. It's definitely a whirlwind, a lot of emotions for our family this summer. But the best thing we have is each other."

Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a workout at the Galen Center in late July. LeBron James praised USC's training staff and coaches for saving Bronny's life with their quick responses after Bronny was stricken

Bronny is attending classes at USC and spending time with his teammates while he gets back to full strength. LeBron said the health scare was frightening for the family, but ultimately made them stronger.

“We stuck by each other,” James said. "We gave Bronny strength throughout the whole process. We're happy to see where he is today, and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him.”

