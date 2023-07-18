NFL

Aaron Donald earns record-breaking 7th appearance in ‘Madden' 99 Club

Donald has surpassed Peyton Manning for the most 99 Club appearances in the video game's history

By Max Molski

No. 99 has made “Madden” 99 Club history.

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams was named to the video game’s 99 Club for the seventh time, breaking Peyton Manning’s record for the most appearances in history.

Donald has earned the best possible rating for the upcoming “Madden NFL 24,” which comes out on Aug. 18. It marks the seventh consecutive edition of the game in which Donald has the same rating as his jersey number.

The Los Angeles Rams star has made the Pro Bowl nine times, accomplishing the feat in every season of his NFL career. In that time, he also has three NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, seven All-Pro nods and a Super Bowl title from the 2021 season.

The 2022 campaign was a down year by Donald’s Hall of Fame standards. He recorded five sacks and one forced fumble in 11 games, though a simple statline has never told the full story of his impact on the defensive line.

Donald joins Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson in this year’s 99 Club. Madden will release the ratings for other edge rushers on Tuesday, running backs on Wednesday, cornerbacks on Thursday and quarterbacks on Friday, along with all other positions throughout the week.

