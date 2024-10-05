Padres take bold steps to keep Dodgers fans out of Petco Park for NLDS showdown

The rivalry between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers is about to hit new heights as the 2024 MLB Playoffs are in full swing.

With the National League Division Series (NLDS) set to showcase these two NL West heavyweights, the Padres are pulling out all the stops to ensure that Petco Park remains a fortress of San Diego pride.

In an attempt to keep the sea of Dodger blue from infiltrating their home turf, the Padres have implemented strict ticket restrictions for Games 3 and 4, a move that has caught the attention of both fanbases.

The Padres have restrictions placed on who can purchase NLDS tickets 👀 pic.twitter.com/lmhbRA2qrL — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 3, 2024

The Padres’ recent success, including their Wild Card Series sweep of the Atlanta Braves, has electrified the city of San Diego. Now, as they prepare for their NLDS matchup against their longtime division rivals, the team is taking proactive measures to keep the energy local.

Starting with Game 3 on October 8 and potentially Game 4 on October 9, ticket purchases for Petco Park are restricted to residents of San Diego County, southern Orange County, western Arizona, Las Vegas, and Baja California.

If you're a Dodgers fan from Los Angeles County, don’t even think about buying a ticket—your order will be canceled.

The Padres have drawn a hard line, ensuring that the crowd at Petco is packed with Padres faithful, hoping to prevent a repeat of previous playoff series where Dodger fans showed up in force, transforming the stadium into what felt like an away game for San Diego.

This tactic isn’t new. Teams across sports have tried similar strategies, from the Philadelphia 76ers blocking Knicks fans in the 2024 NBA playoffs to the Florida Panthers keeping Maple Leafs supporters at bay during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’s a calculated move, one designed to give the Padres every advantage in what is shaping up to be an epic postseason battle.

The Dodgers and Padres have one of the fiercest rivalries in baseball, and this series will only fuel the fire. On one side, you have the Dodgers—a team that’s been a perennial powerhouse, winning the NL West year after year.

On the other side, the Padres, a team brimming with talent, have been waiting for their moment to dethrone their northern rivals. Now, with the NLDS set, this matchup feels more personal than ever.

Is it fair to restrict ticket sales based on geography? To Padres fans, it’s a no-brainer.

For years, Dodgers fans have flooded Petco Park whenever the two teams faced off, turning what should have been a home-field advantage into an awkward mix of cheers and jeers. By implementing these restrictions, the Padres are doubling down on their commitment to make Petco Park an intimidating place for opponents to play, especially in October.

However, not everyone is thrilled. Dodgers fans, known for traveling well, see this as an unfair move, one that prevents them from supporting their team during one of the biggest series of the year. Some have even called it a desperate attempt by the Padres to level the playing field, knowing that Los Angeles supporters can easily overrun their home ballpark.

From a business perspective, though, it’s a savvy move by the Padres organization. Selling out the stadium with local fans creates an electric atmosphere, one that can make a real difference in a high-stakes playoff game. It's a strategy that has worked for other teams in the past, including in the 2022 NLDS matchup between the two teams, a series that saw San Diego shock the mighty Dodgers in four games.

As the series unfolds, the atmosphere at Petco Park will be a crucial factor. The Padres want their fans to be loud, passionate, and, most importantly, present. And if it means a few unhappy Dodgers fans can't snag tickets, so be it.

This is playoff baseball, after all. Every advantage counts.