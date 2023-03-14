Report: Aaron Rodgers Gives Jets Wish List of Former Packers, Odell Beckham Jr.

Report: Aaron Rodgers gives Jets wish list of former Packers, OBJ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers may be on the verge of leaving the Green Bay Packers, but he apparently doesn’t want to leave all the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the 39-year-old quarterback gave the New York Jets a “wish list” of pass catchers he would like the team to acquire. Included on that list are three players who were with Rodgers in Green Bay – Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis – along with Odell Beckham Jr.

Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources.

Earlier on Tuesday it was reported that the Jets were working to sign Lazard, though another team reportedly is in talks with him, as well. Cobb was also connected to the Jets on Tuesday prior to Russini’s report.

Lazard was Rodgers’ primary target in 2022, leading the Packers with 60 receptions and 788 receiving yards. Cobb spent 10 seasons in Green Bay and is coming off a season in which he caught 34 passes for 417 yards. Lewis had a minimal role in the Packers’ 2022 passing game but has been Rodgers’ teammate since 2018.

And then there’s Beckham. The free agent wideout held a private workout last week in front of 11 NFL teams and is seeking a new destination after missing the entire 2022 season due to a torn ACL.

While Rodgers reportedly has a group of pass catchers in mind should he join the Jets, the team has a number of intriguing weapons already. Garrett Wilson was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2022, Corey Davis has been productive when healthy and Elijah Moore was a second-round draft pick just two years ago.

Looming over all of this is the fact that Rodgers is not on the Jets – yet. New York brass visited Rodgers in California last week, but despite noise that a deal between the Packers and Jets is “done,” Rodgers is taking his time with his decision.

Should Rodgers go from Green Bay to the Big Apple, he could be joined by some familiar faces. When – or if – he gets there remains up to him.